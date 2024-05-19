Home / India News / AI Express flight from B'luru makes emergency landing after fire in engine

AI Express flight from B'luru makes emergency landing after fire in engine

All the passengers and crew were evacuated and no one was injured, the Air India Express said in a statement

Air India Express
The crew members alerted the Air Traffic Controller and a full scale emergency was declared | (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 7:39 AM IST
An Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Kochi made an emergency landing at Bengaluru after a fire was noticed in one of the engines, the Bangalore International Airport Limited said on Sunday.

All the passengers and crew were evacuated and no one was injured, the Air India Express said in a statement.

According to sources, the fire was noticed minutes after the take off.

The crew members alerted the Air Traffic Controller and a full scale emergency was declared.

Soon after emergency landing at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, the fire was extinguished.

"On May 18, 2024, IX 1132 from Bengaluru to Kochi made an emergency landing at BLR Airport at 2312 hrs, due to a reported fire in one of the engines," a spokesperson of the BIAL, which manages KIA, said in a statement.

A full-scale emergency was declared, and the fire was promptly extinguished upon landing. All 179 passengers and six crew members have been successfully evacuated from the aircraft, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said.

An Air India Express spokesperson said that due to suspected flames from the right engine after takeoff, the Bengaluru- Kochi flight 'elected' to return and carried out a precautionary landing at Bengaluru . The ground services also reported flames, resulting in an evacuation.

"The crew accomplished an evacuation with no injuries to any guests. We regret the inconvenience this has caused and are working to provide alternative arrangements for our guests to reach their destination as soon as possible," it said.

"A thorough investigation with the regulator shall be accomplished to establish the cause, it said.

air india express Fire accident flight emergency emergency landing

First Published: May 19 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

