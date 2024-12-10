New Rajasthan policy targets Rs 1.5 trillion goods exports by 2029

The Rajasthan Export Promotion Policy aims to increase goods exports to Rs 1.5 trillion by 2029, an official of the state industries department has said.

The policy, recently announced by the state government, will help boost exports by expanding and diversifying the portfolio through strategic administrative, institutional, ﬁscal, and infrastructural initiatives. It will also focus on encouraging research and development for technological upgradation and market research.

“The goods exports stood at over Rs 83,704 crore as of FY24. The move will promote initiatives to elevate product quality and facilitate certiﬁcation of exported goods,” the official said.

A key feature of the policy includes increasing the workforce by promoting sector-speciﬁc skill development and capacity building according to the needs of the industries. “Imparting need-based training to stakeholders, including exporting units and ofﬁcials, and support and mentor entrepreneurs are other main points of the policy,” the official said.

The policy looks to promote diversiﬁcation by identifying high-potential sectors like agro and food processing, engineering goods, and pharmaceuticals. For this, the government will provide targeted incentives and infrastructure support.

The Bhajan Lal Sharma government will help in facilitating linkages between producers and exporters for efﬁcient supply chains.

The policy also seeks to simplify regulatory procedures and provide online platforms for obtaining clearances and permits and implementation of ﬁnancial incentives to support exporters, particularly SMEs.

Rajasthan’s key export sectors include engineering goods, gem & jewellery, textiles, metals, handicrafts, agro-food products, and chemicals and allied products, which collectively account for over 70 per cent of the state’s total exports, government data showed.