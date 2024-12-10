Rajasthan to launch women-led patrolling units to prevent gendered crimes

Rajasthan Police will launch specialised women-led patrolling units next week to enhance the safety of women and children in public spaces, officials said.

The Kalika Patrolling Units will be distinctively identifiable by their blue uniforms with neon monograms, they said.

Malini Agrawal, Additional Director General (Civil Rights), said the initiative will begin with 250 teams, each consisting of four female officers.

The plan includes expanding the program to 500 teams, with Jaipur receiving 35 units initially, and each District Commissionerate receiving 10 units. The squads will operate under the supervision of senior female officers.

Subsequently, 20 units will be deployed in Kota, 12 in Udaipur, 10 in Jodhpur and 10 each in Ajmer and Bhilwara.

"The decision to form these patrolling units was driven by frequent complaints of eve-teasing and harassment in public spaces. Female constables and head constables will patrol these areas on scooters," Agrawal said.

More From This Section

The teams will use black scooters and matching helmets, ensuring a uniform look that reinforces their authority and accessibility.

A dedicated police control room and helpline number will also be established to support their operations.

The Kalika Patrolling Units will be deployed in schools, religious sites, colleges, markets, cinema halls, malls, parks, tourist destinations, and other sensitive areas. Their focus will be on preventing crimes such as eve-teasing of women and chain-snatching.

The Kalika Patrolling Units were first announced in June as part of the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government's efforts to combat crimes against women and children.

During the budget announcement, Finance Minister Diya Kumari highlighted that the initiative is aimed at curbing atrocities against vulnerable groups. The government also announced plans to strengthen the Nirbhaya women's squad and increase CCTV surveillance in public spaces and women's hostels.