LIVE news: Donald Trump picks Harmeet K Dhillon as assistant attorney general for civil rights

Indian-American lawyer Harmeet K Dhillon was nominated as assistant attorney general for civil rights at the department of justice by US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday. “I am pleased to nominate Harmeet K. Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the US Department of Justice. Throughout her career, Harmeet has stood up consistently to protect our cherished Civil Liberties, including taking on Big Tech for censoring our Free Speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID, and suing corporations who use woke policies to discriminate against their workers,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.Nominated for the powerful position of the Director of National Intelligence, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard met key Senators on Capitol Hill and supported President-elect Donald Trump's views on Syria. "I stand in full support and wholeheartedly agree with the statements that President Trump has made over these last few days regarding the developments in Syria," Gabbard, 43, told reporters at Capitol Hill where she Monday met top US Senators on her nomination. If confirmed by the US Senate, Gabbard would be the first-ever Hindu American to head the powerful body in charge of US' all intelligence agencies, including the CIA and FBI.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has allegedly received a death threat from an unidentified individual, the JanaSena Party said. The unidentified man made calls to his office and issued threats to "kill" him. The anonymous caller also sent offensive text messages targeting Kalyan, the party said on Monday.