LIVE news: Donald Trump picks Harmeet K Dhillon as assistant attorney general for civil rights

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has allegedly received a death threat from an unidentified individual, the JanaSena Party said. The unidentified man made calls to his office and issued threats to "kill" him. The anonymous caller also sent offensive text messages targeting Kalyan, the party said on Monday.
First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 9:01 AM IST