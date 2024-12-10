Juniper Green signs pact to procure 1GW solar modules from First Solar

Juniper Green Energy on Tuesday said it has signed a pact with First Solar for the procurement of 1 GW of solar modules.

The Gurgaon-based renewable energy company plans to deploy these modules in the coming financial year for its projects across Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Juniper Green Energy has inked a landmark agreement with First Solar, Inc. for the procurement and supply of 1 gigawatt (GW) of its advanced Series 7 FT1 cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules.

Under this agreement, First Solar will supply the high-efficiency solar modules over a two-year period, the statement said, adding that it is one of the largest such agreements for domestically-produced modules.

"We're excited to partner with First Solar, as this collaboration is expected to ensure a reliable supply of modules for a vital segment of our development pipeline. Sourcing our modules from First Solar enhances our domestic content strategy while aligning with a trusted partner offering a highly competitive product," Naresh Mansukhani, CEO, Juniper Green Energy, said.

The agreement allows Juniper Green Energy to reduce its dependence on China given that these modules are truly domestic with no reliance on China's crystalline silicon supply chains.

More From This Section

The modules will be supplied from First Solar's manufacturing plant in Chennai.

"We are pleased that Juniper Green has selected American solar technology that is made in India, for India, to power its project portfolio. We value their trust in our ability to deliver a high-quality, high-performance product that helps diversify and secure their supply chains," Georges Antoun, Chief Commercial Office of First Solar, said.

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer and operator of solar, wind and hybrid power projects with significant experience in conceptualizing, building, and developing renewable energy assets.