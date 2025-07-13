Home / India News / New special PMLA courts to expedite money laundering trials, says ED

New special PMLA courts to expedite money laundering trials, says ED

The courts have been notified in those states where the number of such judicial forums were "inadequate" leading to "delays" in trial proceedings, according to the ED

Enforcement Directorate, ED
Till now, there was only one such special court for Goa, the ED said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday said it will be able to "significantly accelerate" trials in money laundering cases with the recent notification of special PMLA courts in various states.

"In Telangana, a total of 16 special courts have now been notified, including two for Visakhapatnam. In Rajasthan, the number of such courts has been increased from one (earlier only at Jaipur) to five, including one for Jodhpur," the federal probe agency said in a statement.

In Goa, it said, an exclusive special court to initiate trials in criminal cases registered and probed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been notified in North Goa.

Till now, there was only one such special court for Goa, the ED said.

The courts have been notified in those states where the number of such judicial forums were "inadequate" leading to "delays" in trial proceedings, according to the ED.

"With the addition of these special courts, the Directorate (ED) will be able to significantly accelerate trial proceedings in PMLA cases," it said.

"This initiative is also expected to address the concerns of the Constitutional courts regarding delays in money laundering trials," the agency said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's dengue vaccine Phase-3 trial enrolment to be completed by Oct: ICMR

ICMR says Indians taking too much salt, launches study to address issue

Veteran Telugu actor, former BJP MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 83

Axiom-4 crew to undock from ISS on Jul 14, arrive on Jul 15: Jitendra Singh

Power projects with ₹1 trn investment underway in Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu

Topics :Money laundering Enforcement Directoratemoney launderers

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story