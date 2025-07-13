Veteran Telugu actor, former BJP MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 83

Veteran Telugu actor and former BJP MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao, known for his highly acclaimed performances, passed away here due to old age-related ailments on Sunday.

He was 83.

Rao, who had been unwell for several years now, breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday at his residence here, film industry sources said.

Srinivasa Rao has acted in 750 films in a career spanning more than four decades.

He debuted in the 1978 film 'Pranam Khareedu', which also marked the debut of superstar Chiranjeevi.

Some of his most acclaimed works include 'Pratighatana', 'Satruvu', 'Ahana Pellanta', 'Hello Brother', 'Money', director Ram Gopal Varma's 'Siva' and 'Gaayam' were some of the films which brought immense fame to Srinivasa Rao.

A recipient of Padma Shri, Srinivasa Rao had served as a BJP MLA from Vijayawada East assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh from 1999 to 2004. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, actor-turned-politician and Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and several other leaders condoled the demise of Srinivasa Rao. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao, his Andhra counterpart PVN Madhav visited Srinivasa Rao's residence here and paid homage. Chiranjeevi, junior NTR, leading producer D Suresh Babu, veteran actor Murali Mohan and several other film personalities also condoled the death of Srinivasa Rao.