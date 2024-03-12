New Vande Bharat Express trains among multiple projects unveiled in Bihar

Bihar on Tuesday got two new Vande Bharat Express trains as Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled multiple railway projects in the state, officials said.

These were among the projects worth Rs 85,000 crore unveiled by the PM through video conference from Ahmedabad, they said.

Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav and BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad were among those present at a programme organised at the Patna Junction railway station to mark the unveiling.

The two new Vande Bharat Express trains will be operated on the Patna-Gomti Nagar and Patna-New Jalpaiguri routes, officials said.

The Patna-Gomti Nagar Vande Bharat will have halts at the pilgrim towns of Varanasi and Ayodhya Dham, while a third Vande Bharat, which was also flagged off, will stop at Gaya on the way to Varanasi from Ranchi.

The PM laid the foundation stone of a washing pit cum coaching complex at Narkatiaganj and also inaugurated the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor's New Chiraila Pauthu-New Son Nagar-New DDU section.

He also inaugurated Gati Shakti cargo terminals, Jan Aushadhi drug stores at Patna and Darbhanga, goods sheds and washing pit lines at Arrah and Muzaffarpur.

The PM also inaugurated 'One Station One Product' outlets which would promote local small farmers and artisans.

In all projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore, of the East Central Zone which covers most part of Bihar and extends to adjoining Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, were unveiled by the PM.