NGT issues notice to environment min, NTPC over water scarcity in Prayagraj

NGT issues notice to environment min, NTPC over water scarcity in Prayagraj

According to the petition, the scarcity has been caused by the withdrawal of water by several entities, including the Kishanpur canal and two thermal plants

In an order passed on Monday, a bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said the petition raised "a substantial issue relating to compliance of the environmental laws".
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 08:11 AM IST
The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, NTPC and others on a petition alleging scarcity of water in the Yamuna and the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The green panel was hearing a petition that claimed the water scarcity in the rivers could result in a situation where organising the Kumbh Mela and the Magh Mela in Prayagraj would become difficult in the next two decades.

The bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, said it is impleading as respondents several authorities in the matter.

These are the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change secretary; Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board member secretary; Prayagraj district magistrate; Prayagraj divisional commissioner; Bara Thermal Power Plant operations in-charge; and the National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC) Prayagraj operations in-charge, among others.

"Let notice be issued to the respondents for filing their response within eight weeks," the tribunal said.

The matter has been listed on February 7 for further proceedings.

Topics :National Green TribunalEnvironment ministryNTPCAllahabad

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 08:11 AM IST

