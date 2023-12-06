Home / India News / India, Kenya share common views on major global issues: President Murmu

India, Kenya share common views on major global issues: President Murmu

Murmu received visiting President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday and hosted a banquet in his honour

File image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 07:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India and Kenya agree that there are many multilateral forums through which the two countries can work together, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday, emphasising that both nations share common views on major global issues.

Murmu received visiting President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday and hosted a banquet in his honour.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In her welcome address, Murmu emphasised that the two countries must work together, not only for the well-being and progress of the people of the two nations but also for the citizens of the Global South.

Highlighting common views shared by both the countries on major global issues, and close cooperation in regional and multilateral fora such as the United Nations, Murmu said, "We are very happy that under India's Presidency the African Union has been included in the G20 as full member".

"Both leaders agreed that there are many other multilateral forums through which the two countries can work together," according to a statement.

She said the Indian private sector is keen to invest in Kenya, and many Indian companies have made it their base for their operations in East Africa.

"The president noted that India is one of Kenya's largest trading partners, and amongst the largest sources of investment into Kenya...The president said that the government of India is committed to be a dependable partner in Kenya's developmental journey," the statement said.

Murmu said that the waters of the Indian Ocean have connected the people of India and Kenya for centuries. "Our friendship has matured into a robust bilateral relationship, underpinned by significant economic collaboration across various sectors, including trade, education, and technology," she said.

She noted that the 80,000-strong Indian-origin community in Kenya is well integrated there, both socially and economically.

The president said they are proud Kenyans, even as they have upheld Indian culture and values, which bears testimony to the inclusive character of Kenyan society.

President of Kenya William Ruto is on a state visit to India from December 4-6 at the invitation of Murmu. A high-level official delegation accompanies him.

Also Read

Dy Navy Chief Mahindru on 3 days Kenya visit to oversee maritime exercise

Power returns to Kenya after 14 hrs, longest in recent memory; airport shut

President Droupadi Murmu presents National Service Scheme awards

President Droupadi Murmu receives new voter ID card from Delhi CEO

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

As Cyclone Michaung makes landfall, flooding in Chennai claims 17 lives

Cyclone: Odisha remains on alert as intensity of rains likely to increase

Opposition members in Lok Sabha seek time-frame for assembly polls in J-K

FM Nirmala Sitharaman ranked 32 on Forbes' 2023 list of powerful women

Centre committed to making Haj inclusive, accessible: Smriti Irani

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Droupadi MurmuIndia-KenyaIndia-Kenya relationsPresident of India

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 07:53 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story