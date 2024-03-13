NHAI asks Paytm FASTag users to switch to another issuing bank by March 15

NHAI has advised Paytm FASTag users to obtain a new FASTag from another bank before March 15 to ensure a smooth travel experience and avoid inconvenience at toll plazas, an official statement said on Wednesday.

This will help avoid penalties or double fee charges while commuting on National Highways, as per the statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Following the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on restrictions concerning Paytm Payments Bank, the statement said Paytm FASTag users will no longer have the option to recharge or top-up their balance after March 15, 2024.



ALSO READ: Register alternate bank for trading as Paytm deadline nears, BSE warns investors

However, they can continue to use the existing balance to pay tolls beyond the stipulated date, it added.

NHAI also advised Paytm FASTag users to reach out to their respective banks or refer to the FAQs provided on the IHMCL (Indian Highway Management Company Limited) website.