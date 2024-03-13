Home / India News / To benefit citizens, Delhi govt built 63 flyovers in 10 yrs: CM Kejriwal

To benefit citizens, Delhi govt built 63 flyovers in 10 yrs: CM Kejriwal

Inaugurating a three-lane flyover at Moti Nagar, Kejriwal said it will cut down the travel time for commuters and provide relief to them from traffic snarls

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 1:46 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the AAP government has built 63 flyovers in the city over the last 10 years and provided all possible benefits to citizens.

Inaugurating a three-lane flyover at Moti Nagar, Kejriwal said it will cut down the travel time for commuters and provide relief to them from traffic snarls.

"This flyover will provide relief to people from traffic jams. We have built around 63 flyovers since we came to power. What the previous governments have done in 75 years, we have done more in the last 10 years. All it takes is the will to do the work," he said.

Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has government provided all possible benefits to citizens -- from free electricity to good education.

"Our government schools are so good that there is no difference between the children of the rich and the poor. We have fixed the government hospitals, opened mohalla clinics, provided free bus rides to women," he said.

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

