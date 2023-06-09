Home / India News / NHRC sends notice to chief secretary after kids fall ill from mid-day meal

NHRC has issued a notice to Bihar Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani in connection with 150 school children who fell ill after consuming mid-day meals in West Champaran district on June 1

IANS Patna
Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Bihar Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani in connection with 150 school children who fell ill after consuming mid-day meals in West Champaran district on June 1.

The rights body has taken cognizance based on a media report and asked Subhani to reply within four weeks.

It also said that if the incident was true then it is a very serious matter.

The act comes under the category of children's rights violation and the officials concerned are responsible for it, the HRC said.

The meals were prepared in a wrongful manner and served to the children without properly following the testing parameters set by the Education Department.

The NHRC also asked the Chief Secretary to investigate the incident thoroughly and punish the offenders.

It has also asked him to assure the commission that similar incidents would not be repeated in future.

A health official of West Champaran said that 100 of the affected students were hospitalised, while 50 were discharged after preliminary treatment.

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

