Centre appoints senior IPS officer Rakesh Aggarwal as NIA chief

Aggarwal, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently special director general in the anti-terror agency

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 11:46 PM IST
Senior IPS officer Rakesh Aggarwal was on Wednesday appointed as the director general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). 
Aggarwal, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently special director general in the anti-terror agency. He has also been holding the additional charge of the post of DG, NIA. 
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as DG, NIA for a tenure up to August 31, 2028, the date of his superannuation, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.  

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor appointed ITBP chief; Praveen Kumar to head BSF

Senior IPS officer Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor was on Wednesday appointed as the director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

He will succeed incumbent Praveen Kumar, who has been named the new chief of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Kapoor, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is currently working in his cadre state Haryana.

He has been appointed DG, ITBP for a period up to October 31, 2026, the date of his superannuation, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Incumbent ITBP chief Kumar has been named new DG, BSF.

Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, has been appointed for a period up to September 30, 2030, the date of his retirement.

 

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 10:29 PM IST

