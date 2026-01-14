Centre appoints senior IPS officer Rakesh Aggarwal as NIA chief
Aggarwal, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently special director general in the anti-terror agency
Aggarwal, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently special director general in the anti-terror agency
He will succeed incumbent Praveen Kumar, who has been named the new chief of the Border Security Force (BSF).
Kapoor, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is currently working in his cadre state Haryana.
He has been appointed DG, ITBP for a period up to October 31, 2026, the date of his superannuation, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Incumbent ITBP chief Kumar has been named new DG, BSF.
Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, has been appointed for a period up to September 30, 2030, the date of his retirement.
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 10:29 PM IST