Centre appoints senior IPS officer Rakesh Aggarwal as NIA chief

Senior IPS officer Rakesh Aggarwal was on Wednesday appointed as the director general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Aggarwal, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently special director general in the anti-terror agency. He has also been holding the additional charge of the post of DG, NIA.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as DG, NIA for a tenure up to August 31, 2028, the date of his superannuation, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.