MEA advises Indians against travelling to Iran amid widespread protests

MEA had earlier advised Indian nationals living in Iran on resident visas to register with the Indian embassy if they have not already done so

iran protest
The latest protests began on December 28, 2025, in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar amid worsening economic conditions and quickly spread across the country with anti-government slogans. Image Credit: Bloomberg
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 3:54 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday advised Indians against travelling to Iran amid ongoing anti-Khamenei protests, which began late last year.  
 
In a statement, the Ministry said, "In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice." 

In an earlier advisory issued on January 5, the ministry said, "Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin currently in Iran should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran."

It also advised Indian nationals living in Iran on resident visas to register with the Indian embassy if they have not already done so. The ministry also cautioned against making any new travel plans to the country.

Anti-Khamenei protests
 
The latest protests began on December 28, 2025, in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar amid worsening economic conditions and quickly spread across the country with anti-government slogans.
 
The widespread protests soon turned violent with security forces using military weapons against demonstrators, including shooting at close range, head and upper body. According to Iran Human Rights, at least 648 protesters across 14 provinces have been killed since the unrest began. At least nine of those killed are believed to be under 18.  Iranian officials have described the protesters as rioters, mohareb (enemies of God), terrorists, and foreign-backed agitators, accusations that carry the death penalty. Authorities have also said cases will be handled with severity and speed by special branches of the Revolutionary Courts.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 3:54 PM IST

