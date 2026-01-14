Health ministry lowers NEET-PG cut-offs after 18,000 seats remain vacant

With over 18,000 postgraduate medical seats remaining vacant across the country after the second round of NEET-PG counselling, the health ministry said the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had to retrospectively lower cut-offs before the third round begins.

Sources in the ministry said the scale of the shortfall was significant and spread across both government and private institutions.

Under the revised criteria, cut-offs have been reduced to zero percentile from the 40th percentile for reserved categories, with the minimum qualifying scores falling to -40 from 235 out of 800.

Similarly, the qualifying percentile for general and EWS candidates has been reduced from the 50th to the 7th percentile, and for general persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) from the 45th to the 5th percentile.

People in the know added that the persistence of vacancies was not due to a lack of eligible or capable doctors. “The non-filling of seats is not on account of lack of eligibility or competence, but due to the existing qualifying percentile criteria, which has restricted the available pool of eligible candidates despite the presence of numerous vacant seats,” an official said. He added that the previous percentile thresholds had restricted the pool of eligible candidates despite the availability of seats. India has over 57,000 postgraduate medical seats across government and private sector institutions. The revision aims to ensure optimal utilisation of available seats, which are vital for expanding India’s pool of trained medical specialists.

“Leaving such seats vacant undermines national efforts to improve healthcare delivery and results in the loss of valuable educational resources,” the official added. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had also formally requested a revision of the qualifying cut-off on January 12, citing the need to prevent seat wastage and strengthen healthcare services. The move, however, has drawn strong opposition, with doctors’ group Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) asking for the notification to be withdrawn. In a letter to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, FAIMA president Dr Rohan Krishnan said reducing the percentile to zero sets a dangerous precedent.