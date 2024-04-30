Home / India News / NIA chief, J-K DGP strengthening collaborative efforts to combat terrorism

NIA chief, J-K DGP strengthening collaborative efforts to combat terrorism

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief visited the police headquarters in Jammu, where he held a detailed interaction with the J-K director general of police and other senior officer

File Image : Security Forces
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:17 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NIA Director General Sadanand Vasant Date and Jammu and Kashmir Police chief R R Swain on Monday underscored the need to strengthen collaborative efforts in investigations to combat terrorism in the Union territory.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief visited the police headquarters in Jammu, where he held a detailed interaction with the J-K director general of police and other senior officers, a police spokesman said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

During the interaction, the officers emphasized the need to further strengthen collaborative efforts in investigations to combat terrorism and counter the support structures that aid and abet such nefarious activities, he said.

They called for devising more effective measures by focusing on effective investigations.

The officers focused on exploring opportunities and launching initiatives that will ensure sustainable support, resources, and coordination between the police and NIA, the spokesman said.

"This collaborative approach will further bolster investigation efficiency and enhance the overall efficacy of the anti-terrorism campaign. The initiative of a capacity-building programme between NIA and J&K Police was also discussed," he added.

The NIA and police have been engaged in a crackdown on the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir for the past three years.

Also Read

NIA conducts raids in Pakistan-backed Ghazwa-e-Hind terror module case

NIA along with security forces raids nine places in J&K in terror case

NIA raids 8 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in terror funding case

8 ISIS operatives arrested as NIA raids 19 locations in Delhi, 3 states

NIA scaled up crackdown on terror networks with over 1,000 raids in 2023

Bandhwari landfill fire: NGT issues notice to environment ministry, others

If Kejriwal doesn't go when called, he can't say statement not recorded: SC

SC stays CBI probe into WB govt officials' role in teacher recruitment scam

Hyderabad resident finds 'fungus' in Cadbury Dairy Milk, details inside

Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to launch today; check price, design, and more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :JammuJammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir terror attackTerrorsim

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story