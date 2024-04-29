Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to launch today; check price, design, and more

Mahindra & Mahindra has been creating buzz for the upcoming XUV 3XO before its official launch event. Finally, the day arrived and the stage is ready for the launch of the new SUV today. It is noted today that this will be a significant model in the brand's lineup as it will be replacing the outgoing XUV300. This new brand will represent the car maker in one of the flourishing segments of the Indian car market.

What are the features of Mahindra XUV 3XO?

The new Mahindra XUV 3XO has reworked not just the exterior but the interior of the SUV. The new SUV will get a new dashboard layout and it will also come with new upholstery. Besides aesthetic changes, the new model also comes with important upgrades in terms of tech, as it will have a free-floating infotainment touchscreen.

The XUV 3XO will be powered by the AdrenoX operating system. According to the teaser, the XUV gets a 7-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a new steering wheel and more. The car will have a panoramic sunroof which is claimed to be the largest in this segment.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Design

According to the teaser, the Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with a new design inspired by the BE range of vehicles of the brand. This is evident in the form of a new front fascia getting a new grille with glossy black elements. It also comes with new housing for the LED projector headlamps and the DRLs.

However, the side profile of the SUV is reminiscent of the XUV300 but gets a new appeal with the presence of new sporty-looking alloy wheels. When it comes to the rear end, the car gets new LED taillights with an LED light bar running across the width of the car.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Powertrain

Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to have the same engine options as the XUV300. Hence, we expect to have a 1.2-litre turbo petrol, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol GDI unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. It is expected that the powertrains might offer a fuel efficiency of up to 20.1 kmpl.

The transmission option includes a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT and rumours suggest the introduction of an Aisin-sourced 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Mahindra XUV3XO: Rivals

The new Mahindra XUV300 will compete with some of its rivals like Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and others.

What is the expected price of Mahindra XUV 3XO?

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will be priced higher as compared to the XUV300 because of all the upgrades. However, the SUV is expected to have competitive pricing to face the competition in the Indian market. Its expected price is around Rs 9 lakh.