NIA court declares Hizb chief Salahuddin a proclaimed offender under UAPA

Srinagar Police has appealed to the public for any information on the whereabouts of Salahuddin and urged cooperation in the interest of justice and public safety

Syed Salahuddin

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:15 PM IST
An NIA court here on Friday declared Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin a proclaimed offender under the UAP Act.

The special designated court under NIA Act, Srinagar, issued a proclamation requiring the appearance of Shah, a resident of Soibugh, Badgam, in connection with serious charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Ranbir Penal Code.

According to court records, a challan was filed alleging that the accused has committed offences punishable under Sections 13 and 18 of the UA(P) Act and Section 505 of the RPC in Zakura police station.

Despite a warrant being issued for his arrest, law enforcement authorities have reported that Salahuddin could not be found and is believed to have absconded or is deliberately concealing his whereabouts to evade arrest.

In light of these circumstances, the court declared Salahuddin as absconding and issued a proclamation requiring his appearance before the court on or before August 30, to answer the charges framed against him.

Failure to appear may lead to further legal action, including proceedings under Section 82/83 of the Code of Criminal Procedure pertaining to the attachment of property of an absconder.

Srinagar Police has appealed to the public for any information on the whereabouts of Salahuddin and urged cooperation in the interest of justice and public safety.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :National Investigation Agency NIAHizbul militantsSyed Salahuddin

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

