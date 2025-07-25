NIA court declares Hizb chief Salahuddin a proclaimed offender under UAPA

An NIA court here on Friday declared Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin a proclaimed offender under the UAP Act.
The special designated court under NIA Act, Srinagar, issued a proclamation requiring the appearance of Shah, a resident of Soibugh, Badgam, in connection with serious charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Ranbir Penal Code.
According to court records, a challan was filed alleging that the accused has committed offences punishable under Sections 13 and 18 of the UA(P) Act and Section 505 of the RPC in Zakura police station.
Despite a warrant being issued for his arrest, law enforcement authorities have reported that Salahuddin could not be found and is believed to have absconded or is deliberately concealing his whereabouts to evade arrest.
In light of these circumstances, the court declared Salahuddin as absconding and issued a proclamation requiring his appearance before the court on or before August 30, to answer the charges framed against him.
Failure to appear may lead to further legal action, including proceedings under Section 82/83 of the Code of Criminal Procedure pertaining to the attachment of property of an absconder.
Srinagar Police has appealed to the public for any information on the whereabouts of Salahuddin and urged cooperation in the interest of justice and public safety.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app