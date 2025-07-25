Home / India News / West Bengal Police starts helpline for migrant workers in other states

West Bengal Police starts helpline for migrant workers in other states

The officer said all messages will be verified, and we will coordinate with the state authorities concerned to take necessary action

migrant workers
The helpline was launched after several complaints were received that people from the state were encountering a range of problems, from workplace exploitation to unsafe living conditions, while working in other states, a police officer said.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:32 PM IST
The West Bengal Police on Friday launched a WhatsApp helpline, 9147727666, to provide assistance to migrant workers facing problems in other states.

"In many cases, the victims or their families do not know where or how to report such incidents. To bridge this gap, the state police are urging affected individuals or their family members to promptly inform their local police station or district control room," he said.

"The WhatsApp-only helpline is also launched for the purpose, so that families can send messages detailing the nature of the problems, along with the victim's name and address," he said.

The officer said all messages will be verified, and we will coordinate with the state authorities concerned to take necessary action.

This initiative by the state police comes as the ruling TMC has been alleging that Bengali-speaking people were being harassed in BJP-ruled states, and tagged Bangladeshi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

