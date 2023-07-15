NIA issues notice, announces Rs 10 lakh reward on arrest of TRF's terrorist

The National Investigation Agency on Friday issued a wanted notice and announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of hardcore terrorists of proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba's frontal organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF).

The reward has been announced in the case RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI registered against Basit Ahmed Dar, a resident of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA has also assured that the identity of the informer will be kept secret.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday issued 'wanted' notices for top Maoist leaders in connection with the double murder of former Andhra Pradesh MLAs Siveri Soma and Kidari Sarveswara Rao.

The Maoist leaders for whom wanted notices were issued are Gajarla Ravi, alias Uday, and Venkata Ravi Chaitanya, alias Aruna.

A wanted notice is a public announcement by a law enforcement agency that they want to question someone in connection with a crime.