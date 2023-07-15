Home / India News / Govt announces drive for 100% coverage under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY

Govt announces drive for 100% coverage under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY

Mandaviya said that India cannot adopt health models of other countries because its diversity compels us to employ tailor-made solutions

Press Trust of India Dehradun

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 12:07 AM IST
The government is planning to begin a mega enrolment drive under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and has urged the states and Union Territories to register 100 per cent of the people eligible under the scheme.

The drive was announced on the first day of the two-day long Swasthya Chintan Shivir -- the 15th Conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare -- being held here.

As he announced the drive, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged states and UTs to strive for a universal coverage roping in healthcare workers at grassroots level.

He said that India cannot adopt health models of other countries because its diversity compels us to employ tailor-made solutions.

The deliberations at the conclave focused on the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, and gaps in their coverage, owing to diverse local conditions and digital health literacy in the country.

Launched in 2018, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY aims to achieve a universal health coverage with access to free and affordable healthcare services to the people living in the remotest of the areas.

The scheme aims to provide free and cashless healthcare services up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year to over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families with the number of beneficiaries running up to more than 53 crore.

More than 4.34 crore hospital admissions worth more than Rs 51,749.40 crore have been authorised under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY so far, according to government data.

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 12:07 AM IST

