Home / India News / Nipah cast shadow on Kerala's tourism industry during peak season

To contain the outbreak, the government has declared seven village panchayats in Kozhikode district as containment zones

Shine Jacob Chennai
Health workers bury the body of a 12-year-old Nipah virus victim, at Kannamparambu cemetery in Kozhikode (Photo: PTI)

5 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Following the fresh outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala, the state's tourism industry in the ‘God’s own country’ is staring at significant losses as it approaches the peak season. Last-minute trip cancellations in the affected areas have already reached approximately 30 percent. Furthermore, if the situation deteriorates and foreign countries impose travel restrictions and visa regulations, it may further affect the state, given its substantial diaspora of over four million people residing outside India.

The tourism industry expects this to be a short-term impact, as the state is having proven expertise in managing such crisis situations. So far, two people lost their lives due to the Nipah virus and two others have been infected in Kerala's Kozhikode district. Several other individuals are displaying symptoms of the virus, while a substantial number of people are already under surveillance. Adding to the concerns of state authorities, a dental college student exhibiting Nipah-like symptoms was admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

This may turn out to be a huge blow to the state's burgeoning tourism sector, which had been on a steady path to recovery this year. In the first half of the calendar year 2023, the state welcomed around  1,06,83,643 domestic tourists, marking a 20 percent increase compared to the 88,95,593 visitors during the same period in 2022, according to data released by the state government. During this period, the number of foreign tourists also witnessed a 172 percent surge, reaching a total of 2,87,730. In 2022, the state enjoyed a 186 percent boost in tourism revenue, raking in Rs 35,168 crore, as compared to the previous year's Rs 12,286 crore.

"Hotels in Kozhikode district have already reported a 30 percent increase in booking cancellations. However, this is much less compared to around 80-90 percent cancellation rates witnessed during the 2018 Nipah outbreak, which severely impacted the industry for nearly a month. Given the efficiency of the government's health infrastructure in managing this crisis and the global and domestic awareness of previous Covid-like pandemics, we are confident in our ability to navigate through this challenging period," said Santhosh Kumar U S, district secretary, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA).

According to the ministry of tourism, Kerala contributed to only 3,50,000 or around 4 per cent of the foreign tourist visits in 2022 to India, compared to 21 per cent in Gujarat, 18 per cent in Maharashtra and 12 per cent in West Bengal. Other states that are ahead of Kerala in terms of the number of foreign tourists are Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. A large share of tourists coming to Kerala are domestic tourists and the upcoming festive season was expected to further boost the sector.

“We are not expecting any major impact on the industry and manufacturing sector across the state. This may be limited only to Kozhikode, unless the Thiruvananthapuram case also gets confirmed,” said Raja Sethunath, chairman of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India’s (Assocham) Kerala state development council.

The government has already declared seven village panchayats -- Atanchery, Maruthonkara, Tiruvallur, Kuttiyadi, Kayakkodi, Villyapalli, and Kavilumpara -- in Kozhikode district as containment zones. Around 130 people are so far tested for the virus, while more than 200 people who came in contact with suspected cases, are being monitored closely.

“We are expecting some last-minute cancellations. However, there is no panic among travellers so far. The state government is taking all the precautions and we are following that,” said Abdul Nazir M M from Tour Operators Association in Kerala.


IN A SPOT

CHART 1

Year      Revenue from Tourism

2020 : 11335.96 

2021 : 12285.91 

2022 : 35168.42

CHART 2

1,06,83,643 : Number of domestic tourists during the first half of 2023, up 20% versus last year

2,87,730 : Number of foreign tourists during the first half of 2023, up 172% versus last year

Source: Govt of Kerala 

CHART 3

Share of Top 10 States/UTs of India in Number of Foreign Tourist Visits in 2022  

      State              Share of foreign tourists (%)

1. Gujarat                     20.70

2. Maharashtra           17.60

3. West Bengal             12.08

4. Delhi                          9.50

5. Uttar Pradesh          7.56

6. Tamil Nadu               4.74

7. Rajasthan                   4.62

8. Kerala                         4.02

9. Punjab                       3.84

10. Madhya Pradesh     2.38

11. Others                     12.97

8.59 MILLION: Total Foreign Tourist Visits in 2022  

Source: Govt of India

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

