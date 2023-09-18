Nipah virus update: No positive cases since Sept 16, says Kerala govt

The Kerala government on Monday said that there were no new Nipah-positive cases in the state since September 16 with 61 more samples of persons who were in the high risk contact list turning up negative for the Nipah virus

The last Nipah positive case reported in the state was on September 15.



State Health Minister Veena George said that results of the genomic sequencing, to confirm there was no second wave of the virus outbreak, would be available by Monday evening or tomorrow.

George on Sunday said that the situation is under control presently. She had added that it was a big relief for the state that no new fresh, positive virus cases have been detected and the already infected patients were getting better.



The total number of Nipah infections confirmed in the state is six, of which two persons have died, and four persons are being treated. George had said the four infected persons, including a nine-year-old boy, were getting better, and the child has been taken off ventilator for the time being.



The minister had also stated that the containment and quarantine measures would remain in place for 42 days from the last positive case reported. The incubation period of the virus is 21 days, and therefore, "a double incubation period of 42 days from the last positive case" is considered as the period during which caution has to be exercised, George said.



Also Read: 19 teams working in field to trace contacts of Nipah virus patients The minister had also stated that the containment and quarantine measures would remain in place for 42 days from the last positive case reported. The incubation period of the virus is 21 days, and therefore, "a double incubation period of 42 days from the last positive case" is considered as the period during which caution has to be exercised, George said.



Health workers visited 34,617 houses in the wards included in the containment zones to take stock of the situation. So far, 1,233 contacts have been traced, and of them, 352 are in the high-risk category, she added.

Samples from 36 bats sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV)

George had also stated that samples from 36 bats had been taken and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune to detect the presence of the virus among the mammals.

Testing being done through mobile labs

George had stated that Kerala was well-equipped to carry out Nipah testing. She said the mobile labs of Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology and NIV Pune have also helped augment testing.

Checking for Nipah intensified





Also Read: Centre, ICMR in talks with Serum Institute of India over Nipah antibody Medical checking for Nipah virus has been augmented in the six inter-state check posts of Palakkad-Coimbatore districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, The Times of India (TOI) reported on Monday.



The national highway was blocked In the inter-state Walayar check post, and vehicles were diverted through the service roads for checking. Tamil Nadu's health and police department officials have warned that checking will be further strengthened if more cases of Nipah are reported.



(With inputs from agencies)