Nipah virus update: No positive cases since Sept 16, says Kerala govt

State Health Minister Veena George said that results of the genomic sequencing, to confirm there was no second wave of the virus outbreak, would be available by Monday evening or tomorrow.
The total number of Nipah infections confirmed in the state is six, of which two persons have died, and four persons are being treated. George had said the four infected persons, including a nine-year-old boy, were getting better, and the child has been taken off ventilator for the time being.
The minister had also stated that the containment and quarantine measures would remain in place for 42 days from the last positive case reported. The incubation period of the virus is 21 days, and therefore, "a double incubation period of 42 days from the last positive case" is considered as the period during which caution has to be exercised, George said.
Health workers visited 34,617 houses in the wards included in the containment zones to take stock of the situation. So far, 1,233 contacts have been traced, and of them, 352 are in the high-risk category, she added.
Samples from 36 bats sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV)
Testing being done through mobile labs
Checking for Nipah intensified
The national highway was blocked In the inter-state Walayar check post, and vehicles were diverted through the service roads for checking. Tamil Nadu's health and police department officials have warned that checking will be further strengthened if more cases of Nipah are reported.
