Nitish condoles 2 Bihar workers' deaths in Manipur, announces ex gratia

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the Winter session of the state Assembly, in Patna, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 3:41 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the killing of two migrant workers from the state in Manipur's Kakching district, and announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for family members of the deceased.

Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dashrat Kumar (17), residents of Gopalganj district, were shot dead on Saturday evening. They were construction workers and lived in a rented accommodation in Kakching.

The CM has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of two migrant workers from the state in Manipur's Kakching district. Heartfelt condolences to their family, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

He has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased... (he) also directed officials of the state's social welfare and labour departments to ensure that the family members get other benefits, too, as per existing provisions, it said.

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

