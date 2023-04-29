Home / India News / Nitish defends Kejriwal over alleged spending of Rs 45 cr on renovations

"Criticism started the day a person won elections in Delhi and gradually made inroads into other states," Nitish said

Patna
Apr 29 2023
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has come out in support of his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal -- facing criticism for allegedly spending Rs 45 crore on renovation of his official residence --, saying strong people who are emerging as "threats" to BJP bigwigs are being targetted.

"Criticism started the day a person won elections in Delhi and gradually made inroads into other states. These attacks reflect the insecurity of the ruling party. Is it right to attack a person just because he has the potential of winning elections?" Kumar said after participating in an event here on Friday evening.

"I knew Arvind Kejriwal even when he hadn't stepped into politics. When he entered politics, he took the people with his huge success. Taking on people just because one is insecure is not ethical and I never indulge in it," the Bihar CM underlined.

The BJP has been demanding Kejriwal's resignation ever since reports of him spending Rs 44.78 crore on repair works of his official residence at the civil lines, surfaced.

The said was reportedly spent between September 2020 to June 2022 in six installments.

--IANS

ajk/shb/

