Home / India News / Nitish Kumar among Oppn CMs to attend G20 dinner, but many to skip

Nitish Kumar among Oppn CMs to attend G20 dinner, but many to skip

Of the Congress CMs, Himachal Pradesh's Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will likely be present, but Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel and Karnataka's Siddaramaiah will not attend

Archis Mohan New Delhi
Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 11:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda have expressed their inability to attend Saturday’s G20 Summit dinner at Bharat Mandapam due to ill health. 
 
Among the INDIA bloc chief ministers, Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, and their Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren will attend, as could Tamil Nadu’s M K Stalin. 
 
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will attend the dinner, reaching the national capital by afternoon, sources said. Chief ministers of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance-ruled states will be present in full force.
 
Of the Congress CMs, Himachal Pradesh’s Sukhv­inder Singh Sukhu will likely be present, but Chhatti­sgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel and Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah will not attend. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has not been invited to the dinner. Sources in the Congress said he should have been since he is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. 
 
Gowda posted on X: “I will not be attending the G20 dinner due to health reasons. I have already communicated this to the government. I wish the G20 summit a grand success.” YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Naveen Patnaik and K Chandrashekar Rao were unlikely to attend the meet. 

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

PM Modi changes cover image on X to Nataraja Statue at Bharat Mandapam

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

India holding G20 Presidency at this time a golden opportunity: MEA

India, US settles last trade dispute at WTO over poultry products

G20 Summit: Friendship with US to play big role in global good, says Modi

Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrives for G20 summit

SRK fever grips country as 'Jawan' gets the biggest Bollywood opening

Topics :Manmohan SinghArvind KejriwalMamata BanerjeeG20 summit

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story