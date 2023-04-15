Home / India News / Nitish Kumar backs Kejriwal over CBI summon, says people respect him

Nitish Kumar backs Kejriwal over CBI summon, says people respect him

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar termed the CBI summon to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case as 'wrong'

Patna
Nitish Kumar backs Kejriwal over CBI summon, says people respect him

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 5:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday termed the CBI summon to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case as 'wrong', adding that an appropriate answer will be given in the coming days.

"You know what they (BJP leaders) are doing to the opposition leaders. Everyone is doing great work for the development of their respective states. Arvind Kejriwal has done so many good things for Delhi and people have great respect for him. Still they are targeting him. When the time comes, they will be given appropriate answers," Nitish Kumar said.

All opposition leaders are getting united in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," said Nitish Kumar on the sidelines of a conclave at a private hospital here.

--IANS

ajk/arm

Topics :Nitish KumarArvind KejriwalCBI

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

Also Read

RCP Singh attacks Nitish Kumar, asks him to lift liquor ban in Bihar

Kejriwal's fight against corruption won't stop, says AAP after CBI summons

Very difficult to suppress Kejriwal's voice: Mann after CBI summons him

2 more deaths reported in Bihar hooch tragedy; toll in Saran rises to 28

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to skip 'Namami Gange' event chaired by PM Modi

Delhi govt calls for special Assembly session on Mon after CBI summons CM

2019 Pulwama attack: 'Why were CRPF personnel denied aircraft': Congress

Unmask corruption, misrule by TMC, Amit Shah tells Bengal BJP's unit

Global goal of reaching net zero requires descaling of emissions: Minister

If Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt then no one in world is honest: AAP supremo

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story