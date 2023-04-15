Nitish Kumar backs Kejriwal over CBI summon, says people respect him

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday termed the CBI summon to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case as 'wrong', adding that an appropriate answer will be given in the coming days.

"You know what they (BJP leaders) are doing to the opposition leaders. Everyone is doing great work for the development of their respective states. Arvind Kejriwal has done so many good things for Delhi and people have great respect for him. Still they are targeting him. When the time comes, they will be given appropriate answers," Nitish Kumar said.

All opposition leaders are getting united in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," said Nitish Kumar on the sidelines of a conclave at a private hospital here.

--IANS

ajk/arm