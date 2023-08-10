No confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha on Day 3 of debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha today on the third day of the no-confidence motion debate against the Modi government. The opening remarks of the no-confidence motion were given by Congress' Gaurav Gogoi instead of recently reinstated Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
However, on Day-2 of the no-trust debate, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi led the discussion from the opposition side and accused the Modi government of murdering India in Manipur. After Rahul Gandhi's address, Union Minister Amit Shah addressed the lower house in the evening and appealed to the Opposition not to politicise the Manipur issue.
BJP's Antony slams Rahul Gandhi over his behaviour in Lok Sabha while leading discussion on no-confidence
BJP's National Secretary Anil Antony says, "Rahul Gandhi through his actions every single day is again and again showing the people of India that he does not deserve to be in the Parliament in any manner. Yesterday in Parliament once again he showed his true character. He should be apologising for his behaviour at the earliest."
7:59 AM Aug 23
Here's what Rahul Gandhi said in parliament on Day-2 of no confidence motion debate
In a no-holds-barred attack on the Centre over its handling of the Manipur situation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'Ravan', claiming that just as the hydra-headed demon king in the epic Ramayana listened only to "Meghnad' and Kumbhakarna", PM Modi listens only to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and industrialist Gautam Adani.
Addressing the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Opposition's no-trust motion against the Centre, on Wednesday, Rahul said, "Ravan used to listen only to Meghnad and Kumbhakarna. Similarly, Modi-ji listens only to Amit Shah and (Gautam) Adani."
7:57 AM Aug 23
Day-3 of no confidence motion debate to begin today, PM Modi will address Lok Sabha
