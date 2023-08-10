Home / India News / No confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha on Day 3 of debate
LiveNew Update

No confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha on Day 3 of debate

Catch all the latest updates related to the no-confidence motion debate from the Lok Sabha here

BS Web Team New Delhi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 8:52 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha today on the third day of the no-confidence motion debate against the Modi government. The opening remarks of the no-confidence motion were given by Congress' Gaurav Gogoi instead of recently reinstated Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. 
Read More

Key Events

7:59 AM Aug 23

Here's what Rahul Gandhi said in parliament on Day-2 of no confidence motion debate

7:57 AM Aug 23

Day-3 of no confidence motion debate to begin today, PM Modi will address Lok Sabha

8:52 AM Aug 23

BJP's Antony slams Rahul Gandhi over his behaviour in Lok Sabha while leading discussion on no-confidence

BJP's National Secretary Anil Antony says, "Rahul Gandhi through his actions every single day is again and again showing the people of India that he does not deserve to be in the Parliament in any manner. Yesterday in Parliament once again he showed his true character. He should be apologising for his behaviour at the earliest."

7:59 AM Aug 23

Here's what Rahul Gandhi said in parliament on Day-2 of no confidence motion debate

In a no-holds-barred attack on the Centre over its handling of the Manipur situation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'Ravan', claiming that just as the hydra-headed demon king in the epic Ramayana listened only to "Meghnad' and Kumbhakarna", PM Modi listens only to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and industrialist Gautam Adani.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Opposition's no-trust motion against the Centre, on Wednesday, Rahul said, "Ravan used to listen only to Meghnad and Kumbhakarna. Similarly, Modi-ji listens only to Amit Shah and (Gautam) Adani."

7:57 AM Aug 23

Day-3 of no confidence motion debate to begin today, PM Modi will address Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha today on the third day of the no-confidence motion debate against the Modi government. The opening remarks of the no-confidence motion were given by Congress' Gaurav Gogoi instead of recently reinstated Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. 

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiAmit ShahSmriti Iranino confidence motionno trust motionLok SabhaParliamentMonsoon sessionManipurviolenceOpposition partiesOppositionBJPCongress

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll