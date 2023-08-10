No confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha on Day 3 of debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha today on the third day of the no-confidence motion debate against the Modi government. The opening remarks of the no-confidence motion were given by Congress' Gaurav Gogoi instead of recently reinstated Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. However, on Day-2 of the no-trust debate, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi led the discussion from the opposition side and accused the Modi government of murdering India in Manipur. After Rahul Gandhi's address, Union Minister Amit Shah addressed the lower house in the evening and appealed to the Opposition not to politicise the Manipur issue. Read More