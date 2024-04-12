Noida International Airport chooses Bird Group for ground handling services

Noida International Airport on Friday said it has entered into a concession agreement with the Bird Group to provide ground-handling resources and services at the upcoming airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

The strategic partnership will ensure efficient and seamless ground-handling activities at the airport, enhancing the overall passenger experience, the airport said.

The greenfield project is located 75 km off Delhi along the Yamuna Expressway and is expected to open for commercial services after the first phase of development by the end of this year, according to officials.

The first phase of the airport, featuring one runway and one terminal, will have the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion of all four development phases, the airport will be able to cater to 70 million passengers per year, they said.

Under the agreement, Bird Group will take on an extensive set of responsibilities for the ground handling project. This entails a comprehensive suite of services aimed at enhancing the traveler's experience. This includes everything from ensuring a warm welcome for every passenger to smooth ramp operations and meticulous attention to baggage.



"The focus is on creating an environment that prioritizes efficiency and passenger satisfaction," the airport said in a statement.

"In line with the airport's aspiration towards net zero carbon emissions, Bird Group will ensure that all ground service equipment (GSE) will be electric-powered. This will help reduce the carbon footprint at the airport paving the way for more sustainable operations," it added.

Noida International Airport's chief executive officer Christoph Schnellmann said Bird Group's proven expertise and commitment to innovation will be invaluable as we strive to create a world-class airport.

"Ground handling is one of the integral functions at the airport that ensures smooth functioning and with this collaboration, we are looking at exceptional experience at every touchpoint for our customers," he said.

Gaurav Bhatia, Executive Director of Bird Group, said to be the first ground handling provider at the capital's second (international) airport is a "very significant milestone" in the group's journey.

"We are committed towards setting new benchmarks for service delivery and sustainability by introducing newer processes and technologies," Bhatia said.

Founded in 1971 in India, Bird Group is amongst the largest and most diversified group of various entities in the industry. With a footprint across the Indian sub-continent, Europe and Middle East, Bird Group's core business includes information technology, travel and aviation services, hospitality, luxury retail and education, according to the statement.