Noida metro: Aqua Line to add 11 stations to connect with Blue Line

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) received the approval to extend the Aqua Line corridor to Greater Noida West with a revised detailed project report (DPR) on Tuesday. This extension will include 11 new stations, stretching from the existing Sector 51 station in Noida to Knowledge Park V in Greater Noida. There will also be an interchange station at Section 61 where commuters can switch between the Aqua Line and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Blue Line.

Here is everything you need to know about the recently approved DPR.

Aqua line extension

The project's significance lies in its proposed interconnectivity between the operational Aqua Line and the DMRC's Blue Line at Sector 61 station. This interchange station and extension aims to provide commuters from Noida, Greater Noida West, and Greater Noida with faster and direct connectivity to Noida and Delhi, and vice versa.

The proposed 11 stations include Noida Sector 51 (existing), Noida Sector 61, Noida Sector 70, Noida Sector 122, Noida Sector 123, Greater Noida Sector 4, EcoTech 12, Greater Noida Sector 2, Greater Noida Sector 3, Greater Noida Sector 10, Greater Noida Sector 12, and Greater Noida Knowledge Park V.

Cost of Noida metro's Aqua Line extension

The proposed corridor spans 17.43 kilometres and features 11 stations, with an estimated cost of Rs 2,991.60 crore.

Benefits of the Noida metro's Aqua Line extension

Since 2019, the Aqua Line has witnessed a significant increase in average daily ridership, doubling from 18,000 to 45,000 by 2023, according to a report by Mint. Commuters travelling through Vikas Marg and Noida-Greater Noida Link Road will experience reduced travel time and alleviated road congestion along these routes.

Next steps for Aqua Line corridor

The revised DPR for the Aqua Line extension has been forwarded to the Noida Authority for feedback and approval. Following approval from the Noida Authority, the DPR will be submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government for further review and clearance by the cabinet.