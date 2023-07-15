Home / India News / Non-codified Muslim personal law has posed challenges for women: NCW

Non-codified Muslim personal law has posed challenges for women: NCW

The National Commission for Women (NCW) held the deliberation to discuss the rights of Muslim women, with a specific focus on reviewing Muslim Personal Law

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The non-codified nature of Muslim personal law has led to misinterpretation and posed significant challenges for Muslim women, the National Commission for Women said during a deliberation on Saturday.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) held the deliberation to discuss the rights of Muslim women, with a specific focus on reviewing Muslim Personal Law.

The consultation took place in the backdrop of the Law Commission's recent call to seek responses from various organisations and the public regarding the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code.

The NCW highlighted the negative impact of the non-codified nature of Muslim personal law, which has led to misinterpretation and posed significant challenges for Muslim women.

The chairperson of the NCW, in a statement, underscored the urgency of codified laws. She questioned whether a law that fails to protect the rights of Hindu, Christian, Sikh, and Buddhist women can truly be considered only for Muslim women.

The need for codified laws was deemed crucial, with a strong call to work towards a legal framework that guarantees equal rights for all, regardless of their religious affiliation, the statement added.

The discussion also emphasised that the absence of a Uniform Civil Code has perpetuated inequalities and inconsistencies in our diverse nation, hindering progress towards social harmony, economic growth, and gender justice, the NCW said in a statement.

The deliberation saw the participation of key stakeholders, including the Attorney General of India, the Additional Solicitor General from the Supreme Court, representatives from high courts, Vice Chancellors of law universities, legal luminaries, and civil society organisations.

During the deliberation, R Venkataramani, the Attorney General of India, emphasised the need for reforming and strengthening the institution of marriage.

He stressed the importance of equal regard and status for men and women, along with ensuring equality in processes that uphold the dignity of individuals entering and exiting marital relationships, irrespective of their religion.

Other important points discussed during the deliberation included the need to reform the divorce process, transforming it into a judicial process with exceptions for divorce by mutual consent.

Furthermore, the participants emphasised the need to reform inheritance rights based on universal principles governing succession, both testamentary and intestate.

Also Read

Necessary to include human rights issues in climate policies: NHRC

UCC against religious freedom, will oppose it under legal ambit: Jamiat

Former Chief Justice of India AM Ahmadi passes away at 90 at his home

SC to set up fresh bench to hear pleas against polygamy, nikah halala

Centre appoints Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti as Supreme Court judges

Will meet PM Modi on July 18 to discuss farmers' issues: Ajit Pawar

Delhi CM deputes ministers to ensure proper facilities at relief camps

Mamata to skip oppn dinner on Mon, to take part in discussion on Tue

PM Modi leaves for India after concluding day-long productive visit to UAE

Laws on preventive detention are harsh, procedure needs to be adhered: SC

Topics :Muslim Personal LawMuslim womanMuslimsNCW

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story