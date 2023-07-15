Home / India News / Delhi CM deputes ministers to ensure proper facilities at relief camps

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held a Cabinet meeting and deputed ministers at six flood-affected districts to ensure proper facilities at relief camps set up by the Delhi government.

Orders will be issued shortly to officers to report, and coordinate and cooperate with ministers to ensure proper facilities such as food, water, toilets and electricity at flood relief camps, Minister for Irrigation and Flood Control Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

PWD Minister Atishi will look after facilities at camps in the North East Delhi district, while Gopal Rai has been deputed for Shahdara, Kailash Gahlot for South East Delhi and Imran Hussain for the Central Delhi district, he said.

Bharadwaj will look after the camps in the East Delhi district.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhifloodWaterloggingDelhi government

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

