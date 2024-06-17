Home / India News / NSA Ajit Doval holds wide-ranging talks with American counterpart Sullivan

NSA Ajit Doval holds wide-ranging talks with American counterpart Sullivan

Jake Sullivan, accompanied by a delegation of senior American officials and industry leaders, is on an official visit to New Delhi from June 17 to 18

Ajit Doval
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday held extensive talks with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan primarily focusing on implementation of the ambitious India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

The two top security officials are also learnt to have deliberated upon pressing global and regional issues of mutual interest.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sullivan, accompanied by a delegation of senior American officials and industry leaders, is on an official visit to New Delhi from June 17 to 18.

Following the launch of the iCET by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joseph Biden on the sidelines of the Quad summit in Tokyo in May 2022, the two NSAs have driven a concerted effort to engage in identified areas of collaboration in diverse domains of new and emerging technologies, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, defence innovation, space and advanced telecommunications.

NSA Sullivan also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar earlier on Monday He is also expected to call on Prime Minister Modi.

"Delighted to welcome US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in New Delhi today morning. A comprehensive discussion on a broad range of bilateral, regional and global issues," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

"Confident that India-US strategic partnership will continue to advance strongly in our new term," he said.

Also Read

AP ICET 2024: All about MBA, MCA entrance test at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

India would have progressed much faster with safer borders: Ajit Doval

Nationhood comes from common sense of history, vision of future: NSA Doval

TS ICET 2024 registration begins at icet.tsche.ac.in for MBA, MCA

US NSA Sullivan to travel to India next week for talks to strengthen ties

PM Modi to visit UP, Bihar, to participate in Kisan Samman Sammelan

IMD issues severe heatwave alert for Delhi; predicts rainfall in North-East

Amarnath Yatra: Police conducts mock drill ahead of annual pilgrimage

NIA to investigate Reasi bus terror attack, to probe larger conspiracy

Reasi terror attack on bus: Home Ministry hands over probe to NIA

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Ajit DovalNarendra ModiJoe BidenNSA surveillance lawUnited StatesS Jaishankar

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story