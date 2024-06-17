Home / India News / Amarnath Yatra: Police conducts mock drill ahead of annual pilgrimage

Amarnath Yatra: Police conducts mock drill ahead of annual pilgrimage

The 52-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir will start on June 29 and conclude on August 19

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra
Pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 12:58 PM IST
Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, the quick reaction teams (QRTs) and special operations group (SoG) of the police on Monday conducted a comprehensive mock drill at the base camp of the pilgrimage in Jammu.

This comes close on the heels of Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewing the security situation and the preparations for the annual pilgrimage.

The 52-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir will start on June 29 and conclude on August 19.

The police carried out a comprehensive mock drill exercise at base camp yatri niwas in Bhagwati Nagar here, officials said.

First responder team of sub division headquarters, including all territorial officers from the sub division, were involved in the exercise.

The SOG Jammu, along with other territorial Police officers from adjacent sub divisions and their QRTs, also participated in the drill, they said.

"The primary objective of this exercise was to provide practical training to the entire team, ensuring they are well-prepared to handle real-time operations in the event of any unforeseen incidents, a police officer said.

The exercise concluded successfully, demonstrating the readiness and coordination of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, he said.

The police on Wednesday issued an alert advisory' in the Jammu region, urging residents to stay vigilant regarding the movement of suspicious individuals and objects.

Topics :Amarnath yatraAmarnath shrineJammu and Kashmir politicsJammu and Kashmir government

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

