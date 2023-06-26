Home / India News / NSA Doval meets top leadership of Oman, focus on boosting bilateral ties

NSA Doval meets top leadership of Oman, focus on boosting bilateral ties

NSA Ajit Doval met Oman's top leader Sultan Haitham bin Tarik in Muscat and handed over a written message from PM Narendra Modi that dealt with various aspects of the ties between the two countries

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Monday met Oman's top leader Sultan Haitham bin Tarik in Muscat and handed over a written message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that dealt with various aspects of the ties between the two countries.

Separately, Doval also held talks with Oman's foreign minister Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi with a focus on possible bilateral cooperation in the spheres of technology, military matters and mining, the Oman News Agency reported.

On behalf of the government of Oman, Sayyid Badr congratulated India for successfully hosting G20 meetings.

Doval called on Sultan Haitham at the Al Baraka Palace and handed over Modi's message to him, the news agency said.

It said Sultan Haitham and Doval explored ways to expand bilateral relations and exchanged views on various issues of common interest.

Doval conveyed to the sultan greetings from the prime minister and wished for Oman's progress and prosperity.

Sultan Haitham reciprocated the greetings and wishes.

The NSA's talks with the foreign minister of Oman covered various aspects of bilateral ties including in the fields of investment.

The two officials further discussed a number of regional and international issues and underscored the emphasis of the leadership of the two countries on espousing policies of constructive dialogue and international cooperation, the Omani agency said.

Doval also held a separate meeting with Gen Sultan Mohammed Al Nu'amani, the minister of the royal office.

