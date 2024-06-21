NTA postpones Joint CSIR UGC-NET exam due to 'unavoidable circumstances'
Sanket Koul New Delhi
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the postponement of the Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2024 examination due to logistic issues and unavoidable circumstances. The exam was earlier scheduled to take place between June 25 and June 27, 2024.
“The candidates are hereby informed that the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June 2024, which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 and 27.06.2024 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues,” the NTA said in an official notification.
The testing agency also said that a revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website.
The Joint CSIR UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and PhD admissions in accordance with the eligibility criteria laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC).