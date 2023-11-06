NTPC Recruitment 2023: NTPC invites candidates for 50 executive vacancies

NTPC Limited invited applications for Executive (combined cycle power plant). The application process is underway, and the deadline to submit the application form is November 10. Candidates, who are interested in appearing for the NTPC must apply through the official website, i.e., careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 50 vacancies of Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant-O / M). There are 22 vacancies for the general category, five vacancies for EWS, 11 vacancies for OBC, 8 for SC and 4 for ST respectively. According to the official notification, the number of vacancies could either be increased or decreased. The application process started on October 27, and the eligible candidates can apply until November 10, 2023.

The maximum age of the candidate shouldn't exceed the age of 35.

Application fee for NTPC recruitment 2023 application fee The application fee for the General/EWS/OBC category is Rs 300, and the application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and there isn't any fee for SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates. The payment must be paid via online or offline mode. For more related details candidates need to visit the official website of NTPC Limited. Eligibility to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2023 The applicant must have an engineering degree in Electrical, Mechanical or Electronics for Instrumentation from recognised universities or colleges. Apart from this, two years of work experience in a combined cycle power plant or project is also required to apply for NTPC. The reserved category candidates are given upper age relaxation as per the government norms. You can check more information about the education qualification and age limit to apply for the NTPC recruitment drive 2023.