Nuclear threat to India: YouTuber Miles Routledge slammed for racist slurs

Miles Routledge, a British YouTuber known for courting controversy, is once again in the spotlight, this time for his inflammatory comments about India and Africa. Routledge, who previously gained notoriety during the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, has sparked outrage on social media with his latest remarks.

Who is Miles Routledge?

Better known by his online persona 'Lord Miles', Routledge commands a following of over 126,000 subscribers on YouTube. He first made headlines in 2021 when he ventured into Afghanistan during the Taliban invasion, ostensibly to explore one of the world's most dangerous places. Stranded in the midst of chaos, he documented his experience online, quickly gaining attention.

In an interview with foreignperspectives.net, Routledge shared his perspective on his risky travels, revealing his desire to return to Afghanistan for what he called “cultural exchange”. Often dubbed the “danger tourist”, he claimed to have befriended both the Taliban and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) special forces, saying, “As people were screaming and running around, I was befriending the Taliban and Nato special forces with a smile and my smartphone, posting everything for the world to see.”

Routledge’s adventures took a darker turn when he was detained by Taliban intelligence during his third visit to Afghanistan in late February 2023. Reflecting on the eight-month ordeal, he called it “the most enjoyable holiday yet”, and claimed to have made friends within the Taliban government.

2024: Routledge’s racist rhetoric



Fast forward to 2024, and Routledge is once again at the centre of controversy, this time for making racist comments about India and Africa. His troubling behaviour escalated when he shared a conversation with an unknown individual who threatened to find him, prompting Routledge to mock the person with stereotypical Indian-accented phrases such as, “Saar okay lord saar good luck saar haha saar”.

The situation worsened when Routledge made a ‘joke’ about launching nuclear weapons against India. Accompanying a video of US President Joe Biden, Routledge wrote, “When I become Prime Minister of England, I’ll open the nuclear silos as an explicit warning to any foreign power that interferes with British interests and affairs. I’m not talking [about] huge incidents, I’m itching to launch and atomize entire nations over the smallest infraction.”

How did social media react to Miles Routledge’s remark?



The post went viral, igniting a firestorm of criticism. One user responded, “A loser, who supports the radicals who are targeting and grooming white children from his community… What makes you think a traitor like you will ever get elected anywhere lol.”

Another commenter suggested, “This guy needs urgent medical attention! I know there are no good hospitals in the UK for mental care but as an Indian I can get him admitted to the finest mental health hospital in Bangalore — NIMHANS!”

Routledge’s claims about British nuclear capabilities also drew ridicule, with one user pointing out, “You don’t have any silos, Britain never developed a land-based missile program and you decommissioned your air-dropped weapons 30 years ago.”

Adding to the outrage, Routledge had earlier made a distasteful comment about overpopulation, writing, “If I was reincarnated, I would like to return as a virus to contribute to humanity by solving the overpopulation in India and Africa.”