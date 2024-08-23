Janmashtami 2024: Top 5 places to visit in India during the festival

Janmashtami, commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna, is a vibrant and lively festival celebrated across the country. The enthusiasm and devotion for the festival is evident with homes, streets and temples decorated on the occasion. Embark on a trip this Janmashtami to witness the diverse ways people celebrate this festival across the country, and give a divine experience to your soul.

There are some popular places in the country where Janmashtami is a massive celebration and you can plan your trip to these places. What are the top places to visit during Janmashtami? Here are the top places to visit during Janmashtami:

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, holds immense significance for the Hindu community. It is one of the key places to visit during Janmashtami. This festival is divided into two main parts, i.e., Jhulanotsav and Ghatas.

Jhulanotsav is an event when devotees place swings for Lord Krishna at their homes and Lord Krishna's idol undergoes 'Abhishek' where honey, milk, curd and ghee are used to bathe him. He is then adorned with new garments and placed on the swing. While Ghatas involve temple decoration in the city with a uniform colour scheme and puja rituals marking the moment of Shri Krishna's birth.

Ras Leela is also very popular in Mathura's Janmashtami. Young children, between the age of 10 and 12, perform dramatic enactments portraying different stages of Lord Krishna's life.

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Vrindavan is another destination where Janmashtami is celebrated with great enthusiasm and it is located close to Mathura. It is a renowned place where Lord Krishna spent his formative years and it is believed that Vrindavan is the place where divine Ras Leela with Radha and gopis took place.

The celebration in Vrindavan begins ten days before the Janmashtami. The temples in the regions are decorated with sparkles with a multitude of lights. Just like Mathura, Ras Leelas are being performed in Vrindavan, reenacting the divine dance of Lord Krishna.

Dwarka, Gujarat

Dwarka also holds special religious significance. It is counted among the 'Char Dhams' and ranks as one of the 'Sapta Puri', the seven ancient religious cities in the country. Dwarka is attributed to its association with the Kingdom of Lord Krishna who is believed to live here for over 5000 years after leaving Mathura. Dwarka is the kingdom of Lord Krishna, following his departure from Mathura.

Gokul, Uttar Pradesh

Gokul holds a special place in Shri Krishna's life, he was taken to this place soon after his birth in Mathura. He was raised by his adoptive parents, Yashodha and Nanda, with love and care rendering it the most significant location associated with his early years.

This festival is celebrated as Gokulastami and it is observed a day after the rest of the country, signifying his arrival to Gokul from Mathura at midnight. Throughout the festivities, devotees engage in chanting mantras, ringing chimes, singing bhajans and various other devotional activities.

Mumbai, Maharashtra

One of the best places to visit during Janmashtami is Mumbai where you can witness the grandeur of the Janmashtami festival celebrated in India. The city also has a ritual of 'dahi handi' that involves a large group of individuals forming a human pyramid to break the earthen pot tied in mid-air.

There are plenty of groups known as 'Govinda mandals' who enthusiastically participate in dahi handi culture in Mumbai. These groups are dressed in distinctive costumes and travel across the city in trucks. They also participate in dahi handi events where they have to break the pot to claim the cash prizes and rewards offered. To witness the remarkable Janmashtami experience, the Iskon temple in Juhu stands out as an excellent destination commemorating Shri Krishna's birthday.