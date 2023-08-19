Home / India News / Nuh-like riots may be engineered in MP ahead of polls: Digvijaya Singh

Nuh-like riots may be engineered in MP ahead of polls: Digvijaya Singh

The former chief minister was speaking at 'Vidhik Vimarsh 2023', a gathering of lawyers organised by the state Congress's Legal and Human Rights Cell

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File)

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday claimed that communal riots would be engineered in Madhya Pradesh ahead of assembly elections as the ruling BJP knows that it is facing a tough challenge.

The former chief minister was speaking at 'Vidhik Vimarsh 2023', a gathering of lawyers organised by the state Congress's Legal and Human Rights Cell here. The way these people caused riots in Nuh in Haryana, they have plans to trigger such riots (in MP) because the BJP knows there is a lot of resentment against it," Singh said.

During the last 2018 MP Assembly election, Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha made thousands of advocates stand by the Congress. We formed the government then. Again, a large number of lawyers have assembled here. Hopefully, we are going to form the next government in MP, he said.

Speaking at the event, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath said corruption is plaguing the state at every level, from panchayats to the Mantralaya (state headquarters).

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 11:55 PM IST

