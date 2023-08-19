Yogi govt formulates plan to create 'Safe Industrial Area' in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led-Uttar Pradesh government is set to enhance the security of industrial areas in line with its safe city plan.

In alignment with CM Yogi's vision, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has initiated work on creating a 'Safe Industrial Area' modeled after the Safe City concept. Projects are underway to ensure the safety of industrial areas, according to a government release.

As part of this initiative, industrial areas are being equipped with CCTV cameras, aiming to capture every activity to enhance security. Additionally, the construction of pink toilets, fire stations, and police posts is also in progress.

Approximately Rs 235 crore is being planned to be allocated for these projects. UPSIDA has started giving concrete shape to this plan in 70 industrial areas, the release said.

Mayur Maheshwari, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UPSIDA, formulated the plan for a Safe Industrial Area, allocated a substantial budget of also initiated the work.

This initiative will not only improve the security of women, entrepreneurs, employees, and workers in industrial areas but will also enhance the work environment in terms of safety. Maheshwari mentioned that the Safe Industrial Area project is progressing rapidly, he said.

He further said that the skill development training will be provided to youth under this project to ensure skilled personnel are available. Additionally, we are working on providing amenities such as clean drinking water, meals, and health checkups.

Under the project, work is underway to install 25,000 streetlights at a cost of Rs 55 crore and 480 high mast lights costing Rs 25 crore in industrial areas. Old streetlights are being replaced with new ones.

The aim is to ensure prompt police assistance whenever required. Out of these, 42 outposts have been constructed or are in progress. The process of tender for the construction of a police post is going on, the release added.

In order to swiftly control incidents of fire, 12 fire stations are to be set up. Among these, six fire stations have been built or are in progress, while the tender process is ongoing for the remaining six.

"Under the project, Rs 13 crore rupees will be spent on 68 toilets. Construction is completed or underway for 31 of them, while the tender process is ongoing for the remaining 37. Three pink dormitories are being established for women, with a cost of Rs 2.10 crore rupees. The construction of pink toilets is also progressing rapidly. Additionally, proper drinking water management is being ensured," the release mentioned.

Furthermore, hostel arrangements are also being made for women, along with plans to establish canteens. Women from Self-Help Groups under the National Livelihood Mission will operate these canteens. Currently, the canteen has started operating in the industrial unit of Hindustan Unilever located in Bharua Sumerpur, Hamirpur.

Security guards, including female security guards, are being deployed in industrial areas to enhance safety, it said.

The release further said that the CCTV cameras are being installed in 70 industrial areas at a cost of Rs 14 crore. Additionally, work is in progress to establish a Public Address System with a cost of Rs 2.10 crore. This will allow messages to be communicated to employees and the people around. These CCTV cameras will be integrated with artificial intelligence, enabling them to send alerts in case of any suspicious activities or criminal behavior.

Furthermore, Skill Development Centers will also be established to ensure the availability of skilled workers according to the needs of the industrial sectors. These centers will provide training based on the demand, allowing people to acquire relevant skills.

This initiative will address the shortage of skilled workers in industrial units and make it easier for youth to find employment opportunities. The youth who undergo training in these centers will have better prospects for employment in the same industrial sectors.

"Construction of creche (day care) centers will also take place in industrial areas such as Surajpur of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bareilly, Varanasi, Lucknow, and others. These centers will provide better care for the children of female workers. This will allow women workers to focus on their tasks without worrying about the care of their children. These centers will offer facilities for children to play, rest, etc," the release said.

With the installation of these Health ATMs, people working and living in these areas will no longer have to stand in long queues for various medical tests in pathology labs.

The Health ATMs will facilitate body screening, including measurements of height, body weight, bone mass, blood pressure, sugar levels, weight, height, body temperature, oxygen saturation, pulse rate, protein levels, urine tests, dry eye tests, ear examination, fat-free weight, ECG tests, blood group, COVID antigen test, hemoglobin levels, glucose levels, blood pressure, health score, nail tests, and more. Additionally, Health Centers are also being established.