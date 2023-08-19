Karnataka Cabinet okays opening of 118 new Indira Canteens across state

The Karnataka Cabinet on Saturday approved opening of 188 new and repairing of 197 existing Indira Canteens, which offer subsidised food, in the urban local body limits across the state, other than Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Indira Canteen was the flagship project of the earlier Siddaramaiah-led government started with an eye on wooing the urban poor, serving breakfast for Rs 5, and lunch/dinner for Rs 10.

"The Cabinet has given approval for the opening of 188 new Indira Canteens in urban local body limits of the state, other than BBMP, and instructions have been given to prepare a DPR (Detailed Project Report) for this. It has also been directed to set the menu keeping the local cuisine in mind," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

Briefing reporters about Cabinet decisions, he said, Rs 21.29 crore has been approved for repairing existing 197 Indira Canteens.

"Per day cost of food for a person (one breakfast and two meals) in these canteens will be Rs 62, of which Rs 25 (one breakfast and two meals) will be borne by the public, and Rs 37 by the government," he added.

The minister said directions have been given to maintain the quality and taste in the food served at these canteens.

The Cabinet has also given in-principal approval for five acres of land at Gobbaragunte near Devanahalli to the State Basketball Association.

It has also approved implementation of the "Kalika Balavardane" (Learning Improvement) programme for students from class 1-9 at an estimated cost of Rs 78.13 crore.

Administrative approval has been given for the revised estimate of Rs 27.88 crore for the construction of hostel building in the premises of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences.

Also approval has been given for the revised estimate of Rs 138 crore crore for the construction of 450 bedded new hospital building in the premises of Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences. The tender amount was Rs 114 crore.