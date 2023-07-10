Odisha approves 11 industrial projects worth Rs 3,266 cr investment

Odisha government on Monday approved 11 industrial projects worth Rs 3,266 crore which will generate employment for 9,146 people.

The projects were approved at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary PK Jena.

The projects are spread across diverse sectors such as metal downstream and ancillary, chemicals, food processing, agro processing, plastics, textiles apparel, IT & ESDM, and renewable energy.

The projects will be set up in Balasore, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Khurda and Jajpur districts, an official said.

Though Odisha has consistently been a leader in the mining and metallurgy sector owing to its natural resource advantage, the state has been able to broad-base its industrial ecosystem in the last few years.

The state has attracted one of the leading multinational companies in food-processing sector - Nestl India Limited. Nestle will be setting up a food processing unit with an investment of over Rs 890 crore providing employment to over 800 people, an official said.

In the textiles & apparels sector, Colortone Garments Private Limited (a subsidiary of First Step Baby-Wear), the 2nd largest baby-wear manufacturer in India, is setting up an integrated apparel manufacturing facility along with 1.2 MW rooftop captive solar power plant with an investment of over Rs 200 crore providing employment to over 4,820 people.

Similarly, a marquee name in the chemicals sector, Himadri Specialty Chemical Limited, also received approval to set up their first chemical manufacturing unit in Odisha with an investment of over Rs 980 crore providing employment to over 1,400 people.

Odisha is also becoming a major investment destination for companies in the plastics sector and three key projects were approved. IDVB Recycling Operations Private Limited is setting up a new unit of recycled pet flakes and recycled per resin products having an annual capacity of 63,000 MT with an investment of Rs 318 crore providing employment to over 240 people.

Purv Packaging Private Limited is setting up a new manufacturing unit for plastic caps, pet preforms and other allied products, having an annual capacity of 1,017.70 million pieces with an investment of Rs 152 crore providing employment to over 133 people.

RDB Rasayans Limited is also setting up a new manufacturing unit for flexible intermediate bulk containers and other allied products, having annual capacity of 6,000MT with an investment of Rs 59 crore providing employment to over 390 people.

While Odisha remains the leader in the production of steel, stainless steel, alumina and aluminium, it is also making its presence felt in the metal downstream and ancillary sector.

The SLSWCA also approved another two projects in the metal downstream and ancillary sectors. Beekay Utkal Steel Private Limited and IFGL Refractories Limited aim to provide employment to more than 350 people with an investment of over Rs 260 crore.

IFGL Refractories Limited, one of the leading refractory manufacturers in the country is setting up its 2nd unit in the state, while Beekay Utkal Steel Private Limited, a leading metal downstream company, is setting up its 3rd unit.

In the IT & ESDM sector, the committee gave nod to one project by Nisum Consulting Private Limited with an investment of Rs 200 crore. The company proposes to set up a software development centre facility which will provide employment opportunities to over 640 people in Odisha.