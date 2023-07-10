Max Estates sells properties of more than Rs 1,800 cr in luxury housing

Max Ventures and Industries Ltd's (MaxVIL) real estate arm Max Estates has sold properties worth Rs 1,800 crore in its luxury housing project at Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Max Estates has "achieved pre-formal launch sales of over Rs 1,800 crores for its first luxury residential project, Estate 128, located in Sector 128, Noida", MaxVIL said in a regulatory filing.

The project is spread over 10 acres, with three high-rise towers having 201 units.

The company did not disclose the number of units sold and at what price.

Max Estates will start construction of the project in this quarter and will achieve completion in 48-60 months.

Established in 2016, Max Estates is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MaxVIL. It has completed two commercial projects in Delhi-NCR and is developing a third project Max Square.