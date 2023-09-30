Odisha clears 19 investment projects worth Rs 3,663 cr; to employ 13,500

The Odisha government on Saturday approved 19 investment projects worth Rs 3,663 crore.

These projects, approved during a meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, are expected to generate employment for over 13,500 people, an official statement said.

The EPIC Group, a Hong Kong-based apparel manufacturer renowned for serving some of the world's leading brands, is poised to bolster foreign direct investment (FDI) in Odisha, it said.

Trimetro Garments India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the EPIC Group, is planning to invest Rs 376.85 crore for the establishment of its apparel manufacturing facility in Khurda district, it said.

The state government has approved proposals of several steel companies including Nezone Steel Utkal LLP, Advance Steel Tubes Limited, Nirmal Steels Private Limited, Rungta Mines Ltd, Ferro Tech India Pvt Ltd, and Super Sonic Logistics Pvt Ltd. Collectively, these companies have proposed to invest over Rs 2,000 crore in regions such as Kalinganagar, Dhenkanal and Sundergarh.

In the renewable energy sector, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), an enterprise of the central government and state-run Odisha Power Generation Corporation Limited (OPGCL), have proposed to set up solar power plants with investments of Rs 297.61 crore and Rs 215 crore respectively.

Time Technoplast Ltd and Oricon Enterprise Ltd got approval from the state for setting up their manufacturing units in Khurda, with investments of Rs 57 crore and Rs 90 crore respectively.

Infrastructure projects of Koli Commercial LLP and Vimla Infrastructure (India) Pvt Ltd, both proposing to set up private freight terminals under the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Terminal scheme, were also approved by the government.