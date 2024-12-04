Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In Odisha, dogs attacked 777 people daily in 22 months: Govt data

According to the 2019 Livestock Census, Odisha has 17.34 lakh stray dogs. | Photo: Unsplash.com
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 3:13 PM IST
Odisha recorded over 5.20 lakh dog bite cases between January 2023 and October 2024, according to data provided by the state government in the Assembly on Wednesday.

This means stray canines or domesticated ones have targeted an average of 777 individuals every day during that period.

In a written reply to a question from Rayagada MLA Kadraka Appala Swamy of the Congress, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik said that a total of 5,20,237 dog bite cases were reported in Odisha during those 22 months.

While 2,59,107 dog bite cases were reported during 2023, 2,43,565 such cases were recorded from January to October of 2024.

The maximum number of such cases at 33,547, 32,561 and 29,801 were reported during January, February and March of 2024, respectively.

According to the 2019 Livestock Census, Odisha has 17.34 lakh stray dogs.

Following the Animal Birth Control Rule, 2023, municipalities and urban local bodies are implementing the Animal Birth Control programme through organisations, which got project recognition certificates from the Animal Welfare Board of India, the minister said.

Mallik also informed the House that 4,605 stray dogs were sterilised in eight urban areas of Odisha during the financial year 2022-23.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

