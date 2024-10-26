Odisha safe now, no casualties reported: CM Majhi on Cyclone Dana situation

As Cyclone 'Dana' made landfall in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made a review of the situation and said that the state is "safe" and no casualties have been reported due to their 'teamwork.'

Addressing a press conference, CM Majhi eight lakh people have been evacuated so far and restoration of electric wires is underway. He also informed that the officials are facing problems due to continuous rain.

"Odisha is safe now. After the landfall of the cyclone, I reviewed the situation, and due to teamwork, we achieved zero casualties. We had evacuated eight lakh people. Many relief centres are still open. Restoration of electric wires is going on. We are facing problems due to continuous rain. Crops of 1.75 lakhs hector have been damaged. Budhabalanga River is flooded but it is flowing below the danger level," he said.

The Odisha CM also highlighted that 158 platoon police forces deployed for the security of people in cyclone-affected areas.

"I thank all who are working day and night. They would need to work for another 48 hours," he added.

Odisha Deputy CM KV Singh Deo also highlighted that there have been zero casualties and 90 per cent of electricity damage has been restored.

"There has been zero casualty. One cattle was reported lost. Restoration works have been done. 90 per cent of electricity damage has been restored. All government officers have done their work properly. We have given instructions to submit their damage reports," he said.

According to the latest update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone 'Dana' is likely to weaken into a depression during the next 12 hours.

"It is likely to move nearly westwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a depression during next 12 hours. The system is under continuous surveillance of the doppler weather radar at Paradip," the IMD said on X.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard has mobilized 11 ships, 5 aircraft and 14 Disaster Relief Teams to tackle the challenges and carry out the relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.

In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said, "As Cyclone Dana makes landfall, @IndiaCoastGuard has mobilized 11 ships, 05 aircraft and 14 Disaster Relief Teams #DRTs to tackle the challenges ahead. Focused on immediate assistance and search & rescue, our teams are ready to ensure community safety. So far, no loss of life or property reported at sea."

Cyclone Dana hit the Odisha coast on Friday, uprooting trees, snapping power lines in several areas, and killing a person in West Bengal. The storm made landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph.