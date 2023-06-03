Home / India News / Odisha train accident: Indian Navy deploys medical team for relief, support

Odisha train accident: Indian Navy deploys medical team for relief, support

The Indian Navy has deployed medical teams in Odisha's Balasore district to support the local administration in treatment of those injured in the horrific accident involving three trains

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Odisha train accident: Indian Navy deploys medical team for relief, support

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Navy has deployed medical teams in Odisha's Balasore district to support the local administration in treatment of those injured in the horrific accident involving three trains.

Navy officials said the Indian Navy is working in close coordination with Odisha's state administration to provide medical relief and support to the injured.

The accident claimed at least 288 lives and left 803 injured, in one of the worst railway tragedies in the country.

"A medical and support team of 43 personnel including surgical specialist and medical assistants, ambulances and support services from INS Chilka were dispatched last night and are presently attending to the injured, extending immediate medical relief and OT (Operation Theatre) facilities at the district headquarters hospital at Balasore," said a Navy official.

INS Chilka in Odisha is the Indian Navy's premier training institute.

"A medical camp has also been set up by the naval medical relief team at Gangadhar Kalyan Mandap at Balasore for treating the non critical patients. The Naval team is also providing assistance and support to Odisha civil administration in evacuation and rescue of injured citizens," the official said.

Also Read

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

Deeply anguished by loss of lives in Odisha train accident: President Murmu

Balasore train accident: 261 dead, 900+ injured as rescue ops conclude

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Odisha train tragedy: District hospitals witness huge flow of patients

Odisha train tragedy: AP dispatches 20 ambulances, 21 funeral vehicles

Quadcopter crashes J-K's Udhampur village, investigation underway: Sources

Youth held in UP's Ballia for abducting, raping a 14-year-old girl

T'gana offers support to Odisha rescue, relief ops over train accident

Odisha train tragedy: Bihar govt issues emergency helpline numbers

Topics :Indian NavyTrain Accident

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story