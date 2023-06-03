Odisha train accident: Indian Navy deploys medical team for relief, support

The Indian Navy has deployed medical teams in Odisha's Balasore district to support the local administration in treatment of those injured in the horrific accident involving three trains.

Navy officials said the Indian Navy is working in close coordination with Odisha's state administration to provide medical relief and support to the injured.

The accident claimed at least 288 lives and left 803 injured, in one of the worst railway tragedies in the country.

"A medical and support team of 43 personnel including surgical specialist and medical assistants, ambulances and support services from INS Chilka were dispatched last night and are presently attending to the injured, extending immediate medical relief and OT (Operation Theatre) facilities at the district headquarters hospital at Balasore," said a Navy official.

INS Chilka in Odisha is the Indian Navy's premier training institute.

"A medical camp has also been set up by the naval medical relief team at Gangadhar Kalyan Mandap at Balasore for treating the non critical patients. The Naval team is also providing assistance and support to Odisha civil administration in evacuation and rescue of injured citizens," the official said.