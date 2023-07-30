Home / India News / Isro scientists to perform unique experiment in PSLV-C56 mission launched

While the mission is a follow up to the PSLV-C55 TeLEOS-2 mission launched in April this year, scientists in today's mission will try to place the fourth stage of the PSLV rocket in a lower orbit

Press Trust of India Sriharikota (AP)
According to Isro, after injecting all the Singapore satellites into the intended orbit at an altitude of about 536 km, the upper stage of the rocket will be placed in lower orbit to ensure its reduced orbital life at an altitude of about 300 km, Isro said | Photo: ANI Twitter

Scientists at Isro, after successfully launching seven Singaporean satellites on Sunday's mission, will attempt a unique experiment using the fourth stage of the PSLV-C56 rocket.

While the mission is a follow up to the PSLV-C55 TeLEOS-2 mission launched in April this year, scientists in today's mission will try to place the fourth stage of the PSLV rocket in a lower orbit.

According to Isro, after injecting all the Singapore satellites into the intended orbit at an altitude of about 536 km, the upper stage of the rocket will be placed in lower orbit to ensure its reduced orbital life at an altitude of about 300 km, Isro said.

"PS4 (fourth stage) will be de-orbited to Low Earth circular orbit in a 300x300 km, using left out propellants to reduce orbital life of spent PS4 stage," Isro said.

In April, during the launch of PSLVC55 mission in April, scientists successfully performed another unique experiment where the fourth stage of the PSLV rocket was utilised as an orbital platform to carry out scientific experiments using the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) in the rocket.

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 8:12 AM IST

